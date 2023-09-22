The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,226.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 809,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.93.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE GS opened at $330.09 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.51. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

