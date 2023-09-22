The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Cut by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,187 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $35,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.93.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $330.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.75 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

