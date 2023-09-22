The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,943 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,493,000 after acquiring an additional 349,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $69.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

