TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,546,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in TopBuild by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total value of $230,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $248.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.27 and a 200 day moving average of $240.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

