Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 874.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 122.1% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $547,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 329.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

