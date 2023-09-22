USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of USNA opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $39,753.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $108,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,037 shares of company stock valued at $783,809. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

