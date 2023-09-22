VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,281,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 332,069 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

