VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 576.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 513,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $200.33 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average is $212.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,969.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,660. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

