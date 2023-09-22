Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

WBD opened at $11.51 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

