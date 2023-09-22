ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,744 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZI opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

