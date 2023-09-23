31,350 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,350 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,013.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

