550 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 550 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,231 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $493,989,000 after purchasing an additional 566,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $37,673,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $12,821,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Maximus by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $309,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. TheStreet lowered Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMS

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.