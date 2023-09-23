815 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

EWBC opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

