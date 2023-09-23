AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.