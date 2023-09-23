AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 236.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,139 shares of company stock worth $32,936,061 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

