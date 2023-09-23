AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432,659 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $24,276,860,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

MET stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

