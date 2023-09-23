AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 26,209 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,269,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

