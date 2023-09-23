AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000,587 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000,587 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 241,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 53.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 815,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 283,075 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,478 shares of company stock worth $7,305,599. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

