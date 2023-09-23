AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 61,144 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,144 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 1,532.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTL opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.67%.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

