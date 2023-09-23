Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 5,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $115.39.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $390,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

