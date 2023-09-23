Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $336.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.12. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

