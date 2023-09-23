Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.2% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

