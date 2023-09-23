Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

