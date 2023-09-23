Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 49.7% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 463,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 30.0% during the second quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 293,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 67,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 55,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.