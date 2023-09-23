Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after buying an additional 2,421,295 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

