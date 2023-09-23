Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells $696,321.54 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total transaction of $696,321.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,051,243.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Cameron Deatsch sold 3,411 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $715,389.03.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $1,081,883.52.

On Monday, August 21st, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,441 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $818,698.35.

On Monday, August 14th, Cameron Deatsch sold 1,276 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $255,187.24.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $246.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $51,472,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

