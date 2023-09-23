August J. Troendle Sells 61,655 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Medpace Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $242.69 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.30 and a 12-month high of $282.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.83.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

