Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $401,172,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Down 1.7 %

Ball stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

