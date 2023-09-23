Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,139 shares of company stock valued at $32,936,061. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

