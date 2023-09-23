Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $200,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

