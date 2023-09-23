Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 269 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $197,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $130.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.