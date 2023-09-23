Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 605 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

