Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

EOS opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

