Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,475,549.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 276,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,020.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,812 shares of company stock worth $587,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -0.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

