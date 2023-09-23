Brookstone Capital Management Buys 306 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

BATS BNOV opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

