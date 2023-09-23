Brookstone Capital Management Buys 49 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $936.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $940.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $914.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

