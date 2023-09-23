Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NU by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NU by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NU by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NU by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $6.85 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 342.67 and a beta of 1.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

