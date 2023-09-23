Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

