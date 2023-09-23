Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TFC opened at $28.07 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

