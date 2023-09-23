Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $175.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day moving average of $185.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

