Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,201,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,098,000 after buying an additional 437,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,973,000 after buying an additional 206,085 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 2,196,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 306,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57,154 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $16,702,000. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FBRT opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 87.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBRT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBRT

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.