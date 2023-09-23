Brookstone Capital Management Has $370,000 Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.37% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

