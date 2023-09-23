Brookstone Capital Management Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameren by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.21 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

