Brookstone Capital Management Has $419,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYK opened at $192.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.80 and a 200-day moving average of $199.33. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

