Brookstone Capital Management Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.26% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of IJAN stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

