Brookstone Capital Management Has $477,000 Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.93% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

