Brookstone Capital Management Has $489,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.