Brookstone Capital Management Invests $374,000 in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.45% of Timothy Plan International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Performance

Timothy Plan International ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

Timothy Plan International ETF Announces Dividend

Timothy Plan International ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.