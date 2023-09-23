Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $153.56 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $89.40 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

