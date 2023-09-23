Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,950,120 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

Shares of SPXU opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

